Litton ready to give 'hundred percent' if given chance as captain

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 05:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is likely to announce a new ODI captain ahead of the Asia Cup in a couple of days. While Shakib Al Hasan is the "easiest choice" according to the BCB president Nazmul Hassan, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have emerged as candidates.

Litton is the designated vice-captain and led Bangladesh in an ODI series against India last year and recently in two ODIs against Afghanistan in the absence of Tamim Iqbal The wicketkeeper-batter attended a programme organised by MoneyGram and spoke to reporters about the captaincy conundrum, his batting form and the experience of playing in the Canada-based Global T20.

When asked who would lead Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Litton said, "It's up to the cricket board. You'll know in a couple of days. I shouldn't comment on this. I am like an employee who works for the board who gets paid monthly. So let's wait."

Litton stated he would give his hundred percent if given an opportunity as captain. "As I am playing for a long time, the team wants me to deliver the goods," he said. "I will try my best to do well and give my 100% as always if I get a chance [as captain]."

Litton returned to the country on Wednesday after fulfilling his commitment to Surrey Jaguars, the runner-up of the Global T20. Litton was not very successful in that competition, scoring 152 runs at 21.7 with a strike-rate of 100.66.

"The tournament was great," Litton said. "I played there for a long time and had the opportunity to play the full tournament. I enjoyed myself a lot there."

