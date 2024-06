Unchanged Bangladesh asked to bat by Nepal in T20 World Cup clash

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel has won the toss and decided to field first against Bangladesh in a crucial game for the latter.

Bangladesh will be eyeing a victory to seal the playoff berth but Nepal will be no pushovers.

Bangladesh made no change to the XI while Nepal made a solitary change, bringing in Sundeep Jora for Karan KC.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara