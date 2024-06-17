Nepal hold Bangladesh to 106 in T20 World Cup clash

An all-round bowling performance from Nepal on a slow pitch saw Bangladesh get bundled out for 106 in 19.2 overs at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown.

No Bangladesh batter could reach 20 as Nepal strangled Bangladesh with 15.2 overs of spin.

Bangladesh were reduced to 88-9 and then Taskin Ahmed (12) and Mustafizur Rahman added 18 for the 10th wicket to take Bangladesh to 106.

Nepal bowlers have made life difficult for Bangladesh, picking up four early wickets inside the powerplay.

Their new-ball bowlers Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel reduced Bangladesh to 30-4 in the sixth over of the contest.

Tanzid Hasan was targeted with the short ball, his nemesis, first ball by Kami. The southpaw skipped down the wicket and found himself in a tangle. Kami took a return catch to see the back of Tanzid for a golden duck.

Shanto, who dropped down to number three for this match, was beaten all ends up by off-spinner Airee as he played for the turn which was non-existent.

It was the second consecutive time Shanto (four) fell to an off-spinner in the tournament.

Litton looked good in his 12-ball stay but Kami's hit-the-deck bowling was too good for him. He made 10.

Towhid Hridoy (nine) started his innings with two eye-catching boundaries but miscued his favourite sweep off Paudel, handing Nepal their fourth.

Onus was on Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah to take Bangladesh to a respectable total. But a misjudgment from Shakib put Bangladesh in further trouble.

Shakib pushed a Sandeep Lamichhane full toss towards extra cover and set off for a single. But he was late to send Mahmudullah (13 off 11) back who inevitably was short of the crease.

Shakib (17 off 22) himself could not prolong his innings as he was trapped in front by Paudel's off spin. Shakib's dismissal left Bangladesh reeling at 61-6 in the 12th over.

Jaker Ali struggled big time to negate the leg-spinning duo of Lamichhane and Kushal Bhurtel. He huffed and puffed in the crease before Lamichhane did him with a wrong 'un to grab his 100th T20I scalp.

Rishad Hossain (13 off seven) struck Bhurtel for a four and a six but holed out to long off next over off Airee.