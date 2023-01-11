Kohli in a happy space and enjoying the game

11 January, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 01:44 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli on Tuesday said playing "without any fear" remains key to success after his 45th one-day international century led India to a 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match.

Kohli hammered 113 off 87 balls to drive India to 373-7 after they were invited to bat first at the start of the three-match series in Guwahati.

Kohli, who survived two dropped catches on 52 and 81, stood out with his 73rd ton across all formats as he let out a roar and took off his helmet to bask in the stadium's applause.

"My preparation and intent always remain the same," man of the match Kohli said. "I thought I was hitting the ball nicely. It was close to the template I play with."

The former captain has hit two successive ODI hundreds since coming out of an extended lean patch last year when he spoke about his mental struggles during the phase.

"The one thing I learnt was desperation doesn't get you anywhere," Kohli said on lessons learnt during his slump in form.

"You go out there and play without any fear. You go out there playing for the right reasons and almost play every game like it's your last and just be happy about it.

He added: "I can't hold on to things, the game is going to move on. I am not going to play forever. I am in a happy space and enjoying my game."

He finally fell to third-time-lucky quick Kasun Rajitha, who was also bowling when wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis and Shanaka dropped the star batsman.

