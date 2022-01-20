Judges reveal why Novak Djokovic had to miss Australian Open

Sports

Reuters
20 January, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 06:45 pm

Related News

Judges reveal why Novak Djokovic had to miss Australian Open

"An iconic world tennis star may influence people of all ages, young or old, but perhaps especially the young and the impressionable, to emulate him. This is not fanciful; it does not need evidence," the judges said

Reuters
20 January, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 06:45 pm
Judges reveal why Novak Djokovic had to miss Australian Open

An Australian court said on Thursday it dismissed tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's challenge to his visa cancellation as the minister who revoked it reasonably believed Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, may be a risk to the community.

The Federal Court also rejected the argument there was no evidence that Djokovic had ever urged anyone not to get vaccinated, saying it was open to infer that the public would perceive that he was opposed to vaccinations, since he said he had not been vaccinated.

"An iconic world tennis star may influence people of all ages, young or old, but perhaps especially the young and the impressionable, to emulate him. This is not fanciful; it does not need evidence," the judges said.

Djokovic's saga has fuelled global debate over the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated as governments look to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night, just hours after the court dismissed his effort to stay in the country to play at the Australian Open, where he hoped to win a record 21st major title.

That followed an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

His lawyers had argued the cancellation should be quashed on the grounds that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision was irrational, he lacked evidence that Djokovic's presence in Australia may stoke anti-vaccination sentiment, and had failed to consider that deporting Djokovic might inflame anti-vax sentiment.

The Federal Court said while another minister might have decided not to cancel the visa, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had followed the right steps under the law which allows him to cancel a visa as long as he is satisfed the visa holder "may be a risk to the health or good order of the Australian community".

"The minister reached that state of satisfaction on grounds that cannot be said to be irrational or illogical or not based on relevant material," Chief Justice James Allsop and judges Anthony Besanko and David O'Callaghan said in their reasons handed down on Thursday.

The court dismissed the case last Sunday after an emergency weekend hearing, saying it would release reasons later, as it wanted to ensure Djokovic had the decision ahead of the start of the Australian Open the next day.

The Serbian now risks missing the next tennis Grand Slam event - the French Open - as the country's Sports Ministry has said there would be no exemption from a new vaccine pass law approved on Sunday.

Top News / World+Biz

Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

54m | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

54m | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

3h | Videos
TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre