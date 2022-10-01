Jemimah, Hemalatha star as India upstage Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup

Sri Lanka were hardly able to pose a serious challenge to the target of 151 that India set for them in Sylhet.

India were put to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss and lost an early wicket in the form of Smriti Mandhana. Her opening partner soon followed suit thanks to a sensational catch on the ropes by Malsha Shehani.

However, Jemimah Rodrigues (76 off 53) put India on top with a masterful half century. Her captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30) played second fiddle perfectly well and the pair put India firmly in the driver's seat going into the last four overs.

However, Sri Lanka did well to pull things back and India ended with a score of 150/6.

In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 109 in 18.2 overs with Dayalan Hemalatha (3/15), Pooja Vastrakar (2/12), Deepti Sharma (2/15) and Radha Yadav (1/15) taking wickets.