Jaskaran Malhotra becomes second player in ODIs to hit six 6s in an over

In the second ODI between the USA and Papua New Guinea, USA's Jaskaran Malhotra became only the second batter in the ODIs to hit six sixes in an over. South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs was the first one to do so.

Malhotra took on Gaudi Toka in the last over of USA's innings and hit him for six consecutive over boundaries. Malhotra, 31, is the fourth batter in international cricket to achieve the feat after Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard.

Malhotra struck 16 sixes and four fours in his magnificent knock of unbeaten 173 off 124 balls. His career-best knock helped USA post 271 for nine after 50 overs.