Jadeja returns as India announce ODI, Test squads for Bangladesh tour

31 October, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 07:38 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been included in India's squads for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Jadeja had missed out on the ongoing T20 World Cup with a knee injury that required surgery. He has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy since.

The teams will be led by Rohit Sharma with the likes of him and Virat Kohli returning to the ODI fold in the three-match series.

The tour starts with the ODI rubber in Mirpur which will be played from December 4 to 10. This will be followed by two Test matches, the first of which will be played in Chattogram from December 14. The tour returns to Mirpur for the second Test scheduled to be played from December 22 to 26.

Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

