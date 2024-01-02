'It's sentimental to me': Warner makes heartfelt plea for missing Baggy Green ahead of farewell Test

David Warner seems to have stumbled on a bit of a crisis ahead of Australia's third Test against Pakistan, in which he will bid an emotional farewell to red ball cricket. Warner is set to retire from Test and ODI cricket after the game and he would have been looking forward to walking out wearing his Australian cap but the veteran opener has said on social media that he believes it has been stolen.

Warner posted a video on his Instagram handle in what he said is his "last resort". He says in the caption to the video that his backpack, which contained a couple of his "girls' presents" and his beloved baggy green, did not reach Sydney Airport from Melbourne, where the second Test was played.

"Hi all, this is my last resort, but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago," he says in the caption.

"It's sentimental to me. It's something I'd love to have in my hands walking out there this week. If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble," Warner says in the video. "Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media. I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Green."

Warner said he had spoken to both Qantas, the airline that flew the Australian team's bags between cities, as well as the team's Southbank hotel in Melbourne, the Quay West.

"We've gone through CCTV footage, they've got some blind spots apparently," he said. "We've spoken to the Quay West hotel who we absolutely trust, they've gone through their cameras and no one has gone into our rooms.