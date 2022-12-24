'It's a gentleman's game, man': Siraj dismisses talks of rivalry with Litton Das

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has dismissed talk of a rivalry with Bangladesh's Litton Das, claiming that there will be no clash between the two on Saturday.

Siraj and Das had some animated conversations in the first Test, and it appeared that they continued in the second match in Dhaka.

The Indian pacer bowled Bangladesh's star and sent him off with his finger on his lips. When asked about it, Siraj stated that he did it because the crowd said something to him during the game, and that he would not have done it otherwise.

When asked about his supposed rivalry with Das throughout the tour, Siraj quickly shut it down, saying there was nothing between them and it was a gentleman's game.

"Nothing is there. It's a gentleman's game man!" said Siraj.

"There isn't much to think about. A fast bowler does some chirping at the batter to try and upset his focus. So just that's there. Apart from that, there is nothing between us."