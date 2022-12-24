'It's a gentleman's game, man': Siraj dismisses talks of rivalry with Litton Das

Sports

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

'It's a gentleman's game, man': Siraj dismisses talks of rivalry with Litton Das

Siraj and Das had some animated conversations in the first Test, and it appeared that they continued in the second match in Dhaka.

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 07:49 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has dismissed talk of a rivalry with Bangladesh's Litton Das, claiming that there will be no clash between the two on Saturday.

Siraj and Das had some animated conversations in the first Test, and it appeared that they continued in the second match in Dhaka.

The Indian pacer bowled Bangladesh's star and sent him off with his finger on his lips. When asked about it, Siraj stated that he did it because the crowd said something to him during the game, and that he would not have done it otherwise.

When asked about his supposed rivalry with Das throughout the tour, Siraj quickly shut it down, saying there was nothing between them and it was a gentleman's game.

"Nothing is there. It's a gentleman's game man!" said Siraj.

"There isn't much to think about. A fast bowler does some chirping at the batter to try and upset his focus. So just that's there. Apart from that, there is nothing between us."

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / Litton Das / Mohammed Siraj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

6h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

12h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

42m | TBS Today
Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

1h | TBS Stories
Why Martinez in controversy after winning the Golden Gloves?

Why Martinez in controversy after winning the Golden Gloves?

3h | TBS SPORTS
It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

11h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards