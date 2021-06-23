It's about making the most of the opportunities I get: Shamim

Shamim Hossain was a key part of the side that won the ICC Under-19 World Cup last year in South Africa. The 20-year old has left his mark wherever he has played since that tournament and earned his maiden call-up to the Bangladesh team.

The T20 squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) features the all-round cricketer. He is delighted to be called up and wants to grab the opportunity with both hands.

"It's great news for me and my family. I knew before the announcement of the squad that I might get an opportunity. But it is more important to make the most of the opportunity. I have to repay the faith shown in me by the selectors," Shamim told The Business Standard.

"My parents are happy, so are my uncles. My coach is delighted. Thanks to everyone. Without them, it wouldn't be possible," added Shamim.

Shamim is a strong hitter of the cricket ball with an incredibly fast bat swing. His ability to go all guns blazing right from the start is what has impressed one and all. His off-break is more than handy and he is a gun fielder.

Playing for Prime Doleshwar, Shamim scored 181 runs in 10 innings at an average of over 30 in the ongoing DPL. He has a remarkable strike rate of just under 150.

The southpaw has been part of the High Performance (HP) squad for some time now. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, "He has been monitored since his inclusion in the HP team. He did well against Ireland Wolves. He played very well in limited over fixtures. Given his skill, he will be a great addition.