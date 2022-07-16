IPL to get extended window in next ICC cycle

The Indian Premier League (IPL) window is all set to get expanded in the next cycle of the International cricket calendar (2023 to 2027) while Australia and England are set to get their space for Big Bash League (BBL) and The Hundred in the period.

At present, the IPL get a dedicated window from the last week of March to the last week of May and now the league will spill over to the first week of June as well.

It also confirms the BCCI secretary Jay Shah's statement about more IPL matches and two weeks expansion of the league in the future.

The ESPNCricinfo reports that hardly any international cricket is scheduled in the next 2023-2027 cycle during the IPL window.

If everything goes as planned, then the IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 will have 74 matches, 84 matches in IPL 2025, IPL 2026 and a maximum of 94 in the IPL 2027.

In the case of the Hundred, England will have a three-week free window across July and August so that marquee players can attend the tournament.

Similarly, Australia have a free window in January for the next four years to conduct the BBL, except in 2024 when the West Indies will tour that nation for a full-fledged series including 6 white ball matches.

Along the way, the West Indies have kept a less busy window in August and September to hold the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Bangladesh have a freer international calendar in January for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The final draft of the ICC Futures Tour Programme (FTP) could be announced after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 25-26 July in Birmingham.

