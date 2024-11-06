Dutch-Bangla Bank announced as title sponsor of this season's BPL

This season, alongside Bangladesh's home cricket series, Dutch-Bangla Bank has been announced as the main sponsor of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Dutch-Bangla Bank's two popular services, the Rocket mobile financial service and NexusPay e-wallet app, will also be featured as powered-by and co-sponsors, respectively.

The news was unveiled at a press conference held at the Media Centre of Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 6 November 2024, through a logo launch. As such, this 11th season of the BPL will be officially known as the 'Dutch-Bangla Bank BPL T20, Powered by Rocket, Co-sponsor NexusPay'.

Present at the press conference were Mr Najmul Abedin Fahim, BCB Director and Member Secretary of the BPL Governing Council, along with Mr Abul Kashem Md Shirin, Managing Director of Dutch-Bangla Bank, and renowned actor and director Mr Afzal Hossain, representing Impress-Matra, the title and ground branding rights holder for BPL.

Dutch-Bangla Bank has a longstanding relationship with Bangladesh cricket, having sponsored Bangladesh's debut Test match. Additionally, the bank has been the title sponsor for several home series of the Bangladesh cricket team. However, this is the first time Dutch-Bangla Bank is officially involved in organising the BPL.

BCB and BPL Governing Council representatives thanked Dutch-Bangla Bank for its sponsorship and elaborated on how this season's BPL will be conducted with fresh energy, vibrant organisation, and extensive cooperation, under the guidance of Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, the Interim Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh.

The BPL, being a youth-centred tournament, is set to be a colourful celebration of the recent youth-led July Revolution, which brought young generations to the forefront.

The Dutch-Bangla Bank representative expressed gratitude to the BCB and BPL Governing Council, highlighting the bank's commitment to not only strengthen its banking foundation and secure the country's economic future but also continue to support the solid foundation of Bangladesh cricket.

The Impress-Matra representative underscored the essential role of sponsors, announcing a shift from static boards to LED boards around the field and on side screens, a branding enhancement seen in leading tournaments globally.

The BPL, a vibrant T20 tournament that began in 2012, is now in its 11th edition, scheduled to run from 30 December 2024 to 7 February 2025 across Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet. Seven teams will participate, with matches broadcast live on T Sports, Gazi TV, T Sports app, and RabbitholeBD app.