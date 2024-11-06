13 Bangladeshi cricketers set for IPL auction in Saudi Arabia

Thirteen Bangladeshi cricketers have registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 24-25 November.

This is the second year in a row that the IPL auction will be held abroad, following the 2024 auction in Dubai.

The mega auction, held every three years, differs from the annual auctions by spanning two days. During this time, all ten IPL franchises will assemble their squads for the next three seasons (2025-27).

A total of 1,574 players signed up for this year's auction, with registrations closing on 4 November 2024. The list includes 1,165 Indian players and 409 overseas players, though their names have yet to be announced.

Among these registered players are 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations.