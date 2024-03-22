India women to tour Bangladesh before T20 World Cup

India women's cricket team will tour Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in September and October in the country, confirmed Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) women's wing.

"India will play the series before the World Cup. The exact schedule is yet to be decided. But that they will come here to play the series is settled," Nadel told reporters on Friday.

Bangladesh are currently playing Australia in a historic white-ball series.

India toured Bangladesh last year and the ODI series was dramatically tied.