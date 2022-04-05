Imranur Rahman from Bangladesh appointed as the Vice President of Fifco

Sports

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 02:48 pm

Imranur Rahman from Bangladesh appointed as the Vice President of Fifco

He is the official organiser of the BGMEA Cup in Bangladesh, the largest corporate football tournament of its kind in the region.

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 02:48 pm
Imranur Rahman from Bangladesh appointed as the Vice President of Fifco

In an executive shuffle on 04 April, the International Federation of Corporate Football (Fifco) announced some changes in its staffing and executive. Mr Imranur Rahman, a very successful corporate football organiser from Bangladesh and Managing Director of Laila Group & Director of BGMEA has been appointed as the Vice President, Strategic Development of Fifco.

The International Federation of Corporate Football (Fifco) is the world governing body of corporate football and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Imran is the most successful corporate footballer in the country with a goal tally of 380 goals in 200 matches. He is also the most successful corporate football team captain of BANDO (a corporate football team from Bangladesh). 

He is the official organiser of the BGMEA Cup in Bangladesh, the largest corporate football tournament of its kind in the region.

In accepting this position, Imranur Rahman will retain his role as an official member of Bangladesh and continue his work in developing his market.

"This new position will allow the entire team to start focusing on bigger projects by bringing more corporate teams and countries to the table," he said.

With over 2.5 million players working for more than 150,000 companies located in over 65 countries, Fifco is the only voice of World Corporate Football and the official organizer of the World Corporate Champions Cup. 

Imran dreams that the next generation of our country stays away from drugs & rather plays the beautiful game of football.

"I owe all my success to my father Mr Siddiqur Rahman who has always supported my passion for football & every success of mine is due to all the prayers of my mother. I must thank all the players & supporters of the BANDO  football team who has helped me dream big," he added.

"I must also thank the President of Fifco, Mr Albert Zbily, for trusting me with this honourable position. I hope to contribute towards the development of football in Bangladesh," he concluded.

