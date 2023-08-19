Imranur breezes through preliminary qualifying round in Budapest

Imranur Rahman, the fastest sprinter from Bangladesh, breezed through the 100-meter sprint preliminary qualifying round at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary today.

The sprinter from England finished first in his heat with a time of 10.50 seconds when he appeared to take his feet off the paddle after creating clean space from the pursuing group.

However, the timing was 0.25 seconds slower than his personal best, which he had set in July at the Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok with a time of 10.25 seconds.

Ten of the 33 competitors, including the 30-year-old sprinter, advanced to the Heats, which will take place later tonight. The sprinter placed fourth overall in the qualifying event.