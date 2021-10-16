"If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR": MS Dhoni's remarks on Kolkata Knight Riders wins hearts

MS Dhoni may have led Chennai Super Kings to a fourth IPL title, but the CSK skipper acknowledged the fight put in by runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders, who emerged as the second-best team Friday night in Dubai. KKR, hoping to win their third IPL title, fell short by 27 runs, but the team sure did manage to win a lot of admirers, including Dhoni, through their resilient show.

KKR were placed seventh on the points-table at the conclusion of the India leg with two wins from seven games, but staged a remarkable turnaround in the UAE, winning seven out of their next nine. Dhoni credited the team for the way it bounced back in the tournament, while adding that Eoin Morgan's team 'deserved to win the IPL'.

"Before I start talking about CSK, need to talk about KKR. Difficult to come back and do what they have, if any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR. Huge credit to the coaches, team and support staff. The break really helped them," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Coming to his own team, Dhoni pointed out that it was important to shuffle a few players here and there, and reflected on the journey from being the first team to get eliminated from IPL 2020 to becoming the first team to qualify for the Playoffs this year.

"We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well. Every final is special, if you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts," added Dhoni.

"Frankly no chats, we don't talk a lot [meetings]. It's more one-on-one, our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressure. Our practice sessions have been good."