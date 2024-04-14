6, 6, 6: Big-hitting Dhoni sends Wankhede crowd into frenzy

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was having a fairly good day with the ball today but MS Dhoni came out to bat in the 20th over and spoiled all of that with a cameo of 20* off just four balls that included three consecutive sixes at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The crowd cheered each one of them like it was the last ball of that 2011 World Cup. It didn't matter what shirt they were wearing, they all went berserk for that.

Dhoni smashed the third ball of the over, the first one he faced, over long-off. The fourth was sent soaring over long-on. The fifth was sent sailing over square leg.

Chennai Super Kings finished with 206-4 thanks to sixties from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube.