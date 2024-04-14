6, 6, 6: Big-hitting Dhoni sends Wankhede crowd into frenzy

Sports

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 10:13 pm

Related News

6, 6, 6: Big-hitting Dhoni sends Wankhede crowd into frenzy

Dhoni smashed the third ball of the over, the first one he faced, over long-off. The fourth was sent soaring over long-on. The fifth was sent sailing over square leg.

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 10:13 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was having a fairly good day with the ball today but MS Dhoni came out to bat in the 20th over and spoiled all of that with a cameo of 20* off just four balls that included three consecutive sixes at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

The crowd cheered each one of them like it was the last ball of that 2011 World Cup. It didn't matter what shirt they were wearing, they all went berserk for that. 

Dhoni smashed the third ball of the over, the first one he faced, over long-off. The fourth was sent soaring over long-on. The fifth was sent sailing over square leg.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chennai Super Kings finished with 206-4 thanks to sixties from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube. 

Cricket

MS Dhoni / IPL 2024 / Chennai Super Kings / Mumbai Indians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

4h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

6h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

7h | Videos
How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

14h | Videos
Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

1d | Videos