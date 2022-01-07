'I was blown away': Shane Warne recalls being offered $276,000 bribe to bowl poorly against Pakistan

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

'I was blown away': Shane Warne recalls being offered $276,000 bribe to bowl poorly against Pakistan

Warne and teammate Tim May had also informed Mark Taylor and national coach Bob Simpson about the incident, which was also communicated to match referee John Reid.

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 06:31 pm
&#039;I was blown away&#039;: Shane Warne recalls being offered $276,000 bribe to bowl poorly against Pakistan

Widely considered as one of the most decorated spinners to have played the game, Shane Warne has made a startling revelation about being offered $276,000 to bowl poorly in a Test match. In an illustrious career spanning over 145 Tests, the leg-spin great scalped 708 wickets in Test cricket while 293 in One-day Internationals. But it was during his formative years when Warne was offered a staggering amount of bribe in Karachi.

It was during the 1994 Test  between Australia and Pakistan when the opposition skipper Saleem Malik offered Warne and Tim May US$200,000 ($AUD276,000) each to bowl wide of the stumps. "We're feeling pretty confident that we're going to knock over Pakistan," said Warne in his upcoming documentary Shane.

"I knock on the door, Saleem Malik answers the door. I sit down, and he goes, 'Good match we've got going'. I went, 'Yep, I think we should win tomorrow though'."

"He goes, 'Well we can't lose …. you don't understand what happens when we lose in Pakistan. Our houses will get burnt down, out family's houses will get burnt down'."

Australia needed seven more wickets to win the Test at Karachi's National Stadium when Warne, who was at the time was on an annual contract worth approximately AUD$25,000-30,000, turned it down. "I don't really know what to say. I just sort of sat there, stunned. And then I go, 'F*** you, mate. We're going to beat ya'," he responded.

Later in 2000, Malik was handed a lifelong ban from all forms of cricket for match-fixing. He ended up with 5768 runs in Test cricket including 15 centuries and 7170 runs in One-day Internationals. "When you talk about match-fixing now, people hope it doesn't go on," Warne told news.com.au.

"Back in that time, 30 years ago, there was no talk about it. It had never raised its head anywhere in any sport. When he offered me that, it was a bit like, 'What the hell?' I was blown away, I didn't know anything about it."

Warne and Tim had also informed Mark Taylor and national coach Bob Simpson about the incident, which was also communicated to match referee John Reid. "I don't need extra money to bowl crap," said Warne on being offered the six-figure bribe.

Warne was named Player of the Match for his 8/150 from 63.1 overs, albeit in a losing cause. Inzamam-ul-Haq and No. 11 Mushtaq Ahmed put up a 57-run partnership to help Pakistan register a narrow one-wicket win.

Warne was "shattered" with the outcome and recalled the look on Malik's face after Pakistan's dramatic victory. "We never should have lost," Warne said. "We had Inzamum plumb LBW a few times, Jo Angel did, and there were no neutral umpires then."

"We're standing at the ceremony at the end," Warne recalled. "I'm looking at the Pakistan group, and Saleem Malik's just sort of sitting there with this smug look on his face, like, 'You should have taken the cash'."

Cricket

Shane Warne

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

3h | Panorama
The case against Big Tech

The case against Big Tech

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

How to compete against the five technological giants

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

4h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

8h | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

8h | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals