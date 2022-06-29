Nathan Lyon equals Shane Warne's magnificent world record with sensational five-for against SL

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon claimed a sensational five-wicket haul as the visitors bowled out Sri Lanka for 212 runs on a turning pitch in Galle on Wednesday on the opening day of the first Test. The five-wicket haul came exactly 11 years after his maiden fi-fer on debut in Galle and it helped him equal Australia spin legend Shane Warne's magnificent world record in Test cricket. 

This was Lyon's 20th five-wicket haul in Test cricket which places him alongside New Zealand great Daniel Vettori and South Africa legend Allan Donald in the 22nd spot in the all-time list and stands third among active cricketers after James Anderson of England (31) and India's R Ashwin (30).

Nine of those 20 five-wicket hauls have come on Asian soil, which places him right on top of the charts of visiting spinners in the continent with most five-wicket hauls. He stands alongside Warne, who had nine such figures in 22 appearances in Asia.

En route to his five for 90 against Sri Lanka, Lyon also went past Sir Richard Hadlee in the all-time wicket-taking list to stand 12th in the list with his tally of 432 wickets in 109 Tests. He now stands three wickets away from surpassing Rangana Herath (433) and Kapil Dev (434) and enter the top-10 list.

Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella made a valiant 58 before Sri Lanka were folded in the final session of a fast-moving game on the opening day of the Galle Test.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc struck early with a wicket each as Sri Lanka took lunch at 68-2. The spinners soon took charge on a pitch traditionally known to assist the slow bowlers.

