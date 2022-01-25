'I like to take challenges like Pushpa': Nazmul Apu on his new celebration

Sports

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

'I like to take challenges like Pushpa': Nazmul Apu on his new celebration

The cricketer is famous for his unique 'cobra' celebration but in this tournament he unleashed a new one - the hook steps from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun.

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:28 pm
&#039;I like to take challenges like Pushpa&#039;: Nazmul Apu on his new celebration

Nazmul Islam Apu is currently the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). His three-for in the previous match was not enough as his team Sylhet Sunrisers could not put enough runs on the board. But on Tuesday, he broke the backbone of the middle-order of Minister Dhaka. He was adjudged the player of the match for his four for 18 in four overs.

Apu said that bowling wicket-to-wicket was the key to his success. "I have tried from the first match to bowl wicket-to-wicket. There was enough help for the spinners. Credit goes to the captain [Mosaddek Hossain] too. He was always talking to me," said the left-arm spinner.

The cricketer is famous for his unique 'cobra' celebration but in this tournament he unleashed a new one - the hook steps from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun.

When asked about the celebration, Apu said, "I watched the movie 'Pushpa'. The protagonist in the movie wants to take challenges. I liked that and thought that I want to take challenges like him," mentioned Nazmul Apu.

'Pushpa: The Rise' is a crime action thriller featuring Allu Arjun in the titular role. The movie grabbed the limelight off late and cricketers like David Warner, Suresh Raina danced to the steps of Allu Arjun and posted videos on social media. 

Cricket

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League / Sylhet Sunrisers / Nazmul Islam Apu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

5h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

3h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

23h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

23h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure