'I like to take challenges like Pushpa': Nazmul Apu on his new celebration

Nazmul Islam Apu is currently the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). His three-for in the previous match was not enough as his team Sylhet Sunrisers could not put enough runs on the board. But on Tuesday, he broke the backbone of the middle-order of Minister Dhaka. He was adjudged the player of the match for his four for 18 in four overs.

Apu said that bowling wicket-to-wicket was the key to his success. "I have tried from the first match to bowl wicket-to-wicket. There was enough help for the spinners. Credit goes to the captain [Mosaddek Hossain] too. He was always talking to me," said the left-arm spinner.

The cricketer is famous for his unique 'cobra' celebration but in this tournament he unleashed a new one - the hook steps from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun.

When asked about the celebration, Apu said, "I watched the movie 'Pushpa'. The protagonist in the movie wants to take challenges. I liked that and thought that I want to take challenges like him," mentioned Nazmul Apu.

'Pushpa: The Rise' is a crime action thriller featuring Allu Arjun in the titular role. The movie grabbed the limelight off late and cricketers like David Warner, Suresh Raina danced to the steps of Allu Arjun and posted videos on social media.