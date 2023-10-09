'I hit it too well': Rahul left to rue his winning maximum

Sports

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 12:28 am

Related News

'I hit it too well': Rahul left to rue his winning maximum

Rahul was on 91 and India needed five to win when the elegant right-hander hit Pat Cummins for a six through the off-side to seal victory.

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 12:28 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Sealing victory with a six in a World Cup match would give unparallel joy to most cricketers but India's KL Rahul had a bittersweet feeling about the shot that clinched Sunday's game against Australia.

Chasing 200 for victory, India were reeling after three of their top four batters fell for ducks in the low-scoring contest at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Rahul, however, forged a match-winning 165-run partnership with Virat Kohli to help India prevail by six wickets with 52 balls to spare.

Rahul was on 91 and India needed five to win when the elegant right-hander hit Pat Cummins for a six through the off-side to seal victory.

After collecting the player-of-the-match trophy for his stellar 97 not out, Rahul said he wanted to hit a four and then go for a six to try to bring up his hundred.

"I hit it too well," the versatile batter, at home anywhere in top and middle order, said.

"I wanted to get a hundred by going four and six. Hopefully, some other time I can get it."

The 31-year-old had just taken a shower on a hot and humid day and was hoping for some rest but had to rush out after India's top-order meltdown.

"I was hoping to put my feet up for half an hour after fielding, but I had to come in," he said.

Rahul and Kohli frustrated Australia with their risk-free accumulation of runs, rotating the strike and running hard between the wickets despite the heat.

"Virat said we have to play proper shots and that I should play like test cricket for some time and then see where it goes," Rahul said.

"That was mostly the plan and happy that we could do the job for the team."

Twice champions India next face Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

KL Rahul / India Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

6h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

17h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

16h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

3h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

5h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

6h | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

14h | TBS Career