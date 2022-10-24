'I bowled Test-match lengths': Taskin reveals secret behind success against Netherlands

Taskin Ahmed starred the show with the ball on Monday as Bangladesh bagged their first win in T20 World Cup proper after 15 years. Taskin's first over where the fast bowler picked up two wickets to set the tone in the Tigers' defense of 145 runs.

He eventually bagged 4 wickets giving away only 25 runs from his 4 overs.

Taskin revealed he stuck to his basics and bowled Test-match lengths which helped him seal the 9-run victory for the Tigers.

"I stuck to my basics, saw there was movement in the first innings. So I bowled Test-match lengths," he told about his first two wickets.

"I can move the ball both ways, that was the main focus. I worked on that coming into the World Cup," he added.

Taskin echoed the whole team's sentiment when he said the team badly needed the win.

"It's a good win for us and we needed it. We played well as a team, happy to have contributed," he concluded.