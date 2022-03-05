How Warner broke the news of legend’s passing to Aussie teammates

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 March, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 01:22 pm

How Warner broke the news of legend's passing to Aussie teammates

The Australian men's team, which is currently on the tour of Pakistan, received the news of Warne's death through their opening batter David Warner. The opener's wife Candice Warner revealed how the news was broken.

Hindustan Times
05 March, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 01:22 pm
How Warner broke the news of legend’s passing to Aussie teammates

Aussie great Shane Warne tragically passed away from a "suspected heart attack" on Friday. The spin wizard, who ended his blistering international career with 708 Test wickets to his name, died while on holiday in Thailand. Many in the sporting world and beyond have expressed shock and grief, and paid tribute to one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the game.

The Australian men's team, which is currently on the tour of Pakistan, received the news of Warne's death through their opening batter David Warner. The opener's wife Candice Warner revealed how the news was broken.

"I haven't spoken to Dave but we have exchanged text messages and he said he received the message from Shane's manager James Erskine and delivered the news to the team," Candice Warner said on Triple M, as quoted by FOX Cricket.

"It was already a hard day with the loss of Rod (Marsh) and other things that have been going on in Pakistan.

"To have a hard day on the field and then come back home to the hotel to that news is devastating."

However, Candice insists that the Australian team will be motivated to pay tribute to the two Aussie giants with their performances on the field.

"I think it will inspire them to want to play and do it for Warnie and for Rod. But whether they can do that or not. It is a lot to take and being so far away from Australia at the moment it will be difficult, but they can do it," said Candice.

Australia men's team are wearing black armbands in Warne's honour when it comes out for the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi. The women's team, which is currently taking part in the World Cup match against England, is also sporting black armbands in Warne's memory. 

