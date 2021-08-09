The highs and lows of Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics officially open on July 23 – one year later than originally planned and in an Olympic stadium that will be empty of spectators thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Monirul Bhuiyan

The Tokyo games ended yesterday after 17 action-packed days, with plenty of moments to make us both laugh and cry.

Yes, it was strange without crowds because of Covid but in the end, the Games offered no less drama.

From painful injuries to sweet celebrations and tantrums to tears of joy, we remember the agony and the ecstasy of the 32nd Olympiad.

The Highs

Night of Glory for the Azzurri

No one was ready for that. The Post-Bolt era started with an Italian. Italy won the gold for the first time in the Olympics history in the men's 100m final.

Though it was shocking, Marcell Jacobs made history. Minutes earlier, his countryman Gianmarco Tamberi won gold in the high jump. Certainly, it was one of their greatest nights at an Olympics.

Inspirational Message from Simone Biles

Biles withdrew from the team finals and women's all-around event to focus on her mental health. But the interesting part is, she came back and won a bronze for the US on the balance beam.

Missing four individual events can be seen as negative. But the way she came back and picked up the medal will surely inspire all.

Philippines first-ever Gold

The Philippines wrapped up its Olympics campaign as the top-performing Southeast Asian country. They own two silvers, one bronze and a historic gold.

Hidilyn Diaz bursts into tears after winning the first-ever Olympic gold for her nation. She won the medal in the women's 55-kg weightlifting event.

The Lows

Empty Stadium

The absence of fans has had a huge impact on the environment at the Olympics. Though there was no option, empty stadiums have undoubtedly been a huge negative side of the event.

Participants always want to compete, get medals in front of a huge pack of crowds. But Covid-19 made it impossible for the fans to go to the stadium.

Racism in Tokyo Olympics

It's about a Senegalese musician. He said he was not allowed to perform at the Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony because organizers did not want an African in the show.

Latyr Sy is staying in Japan for more than 20 years. He was supposed to play in the opening ceremony at the National Stadium. But his name was cut out from the list.

US Lost to France in Men's Basketball

The US lost both the match and a 25-game Olympic winning streak to France. This loss marked the US' first Olympic defeat since 2004.

Team US started their 2020 Olympic journey with a disappointing result. But interestingly, they faced off in the finals again. And this time the last laugh was for the US.