‘He’s just given a ‘consolation cup’ to make up for disappointment in England’

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been in the limelight lately. Firstly, his non-selection in all four Test matches against England became one of the biggest talking points during India's UK tour. And then, his inclusion in the 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup took everyone by surprise.

Ashwin is back in the limited-overs set up after a long hiatus of four years. He last played a T20I for India in 2017, against West Indies in Jamaica. While fans are excited to see him in the blue jersey once again, former captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is doubtful over Ashwin getting a chance to feature in the mega ICC event.

Speaking with Sports Tak after the BCCI announced India's squad for T20 World Cup, Gavaskar said Ashwin's selection is just a 'consolation cup' by the selectors to make up for his absence in the playing XI during the England Test.

"Ashwin's return is a good thing but we'll have to wait and see if he gets a place in the playing XI. You have selected him in the 15, that's alright, you chose him in the squad in England as well but are not giving him the chance in the XI. So, he's perhaps just given a consolation cup to make up for the disappointment that he might have from here (in England). Will he play in the XI? Only time will tell," Gavaskar had said.

Besides Ashwin's inclusion, another piece of news that made fans lose their calm was the appointment of former captain MS Dhoni as mentor of Team India. Gavaskar said the latter's experience is going to benefit India in the tournament.

"MS Dhoni being the mentor is bigger news than Ashwin's selection because a captain, who led India to the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup wins, if he's in that camp, then India will immensely benefit from it," Gavaskar had added.