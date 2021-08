Recently, Hatem Sarkar Sporting Club held a tree plantation programme in Kandi village of Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh on Wednesday.

Alhajj Md. Nurul Islam, President of Hatem Sarkar Bari Jame Masjid was present as the chief guest at the programme, said a press release.

Club Vice-President Hamida Akhter, Secretary Md. Ariful Islam and other members of the club were also present on the occasion.