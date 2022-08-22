IPDC Finance organises tree plantation program marking National Mourning Day

IPDC Finance Limited has organised a tree plantation program as part of observance of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

Along with Obhizatrik Foundation, they planted different varieties of saplings at Obhizatrik School in the capital's Mirpur, reads a press release.

IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, Founder of Obhizatrik Foundation Ahmed Imtiaz Jami and other officials attended the event.

