Hasaranga stars as Sri Lanka clinch T20I series after record low Zimbabwe total

Sports

AFP
18 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 10:39 pm

Related News

Hasaranga stars as Sri Lanka clinch T20I series after record low Zimbabwe total

The home skipper's 4-15 included two scalps on his final two deliveries and Sri Lanka cruised to a nine-wicket victory inside 11 overs.

AFP
18 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 10:39 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Wanindu Hasaranga's bottom-order demolition eased Sri Lanka to a 2-1 series win against Zimbabwe Thursday after the tourists were bowled out in Colombo for 82, their worst-ever T20 total.

The home skipper's 4-15 included two scalps on his final two deliveries and Sri Lanka cruised to a nine-wicket victory inside 11 overs.

Pathum Nissanaka (39 not out) and Kusal Mendis (33) added 64 runs in 46 balls before a deceptive turner from left-arm spinner Sean Williams took the latter off-stump for Zimbabwe's sole breakthrough.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nissanka sealed Sri Lanka's win by launching Sikandar Raza for six over long-on when the scores drew level.

Zimbabwe had a creditable start with 56-3 after the first six overs of power play but struggled to score boundaries once fielding restrictions eased.

Number three batsman Brian Bennett top-scored with 29 off just 12 balls, including four boundaries in the second over, before a Hasaranga catch off Angelo Mathews sent him back.

But a quick collapse saw the tourists lose their last six wickets for just 11 runs including three in the final three balls of the innings.

Sri Lanka's fielding stepped up after a shambolic show in the second match handed them a four-wicket defeat and Zimbabwe their first T20 win in the island nation.

Hasaranga's 4-15 was backed up with a return to form by ex-skipper Mathews, who shared the new ball and finished with two wickets.

Mathews had conceded 24 runs in the final over of the second match to gift Zimbabwe their come-from-behind win.

Thursday marked the first T20 series win for Sri Lanka after a drought stretching back to their Asia Cup win in 2022.

They next host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and six white-ball matches.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

6h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

12h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

13h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

12m | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

2h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

4h | Videos