Hasan Mahmud vows to conquer 'panic factor' to thrive in death overs

Young pacer Hasan Mahmud is keen to be

Bangladesh's 'go-to' bowler in the death overs, conquering the panic factor which is believed to prevent the bowlers of this country from making any impact in the match, especially in T20 cricket.

In the shortest version of cricket of late, Bangladeshi bowlers leaked runs in abundance to dig the graveyards of the team-the match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup was the latest example. Despite scoring a good total on the board, Bangladesh failed to defend it, largely due to their wayward bowling in the death overs. The fast bowlers' lack of ability to deliver the yorker at the death overs indeed cost the match against the Lankan, who eventually moved to the Super Four at the expense of Bangladesh and clinched the trophy.

Hasan said that the bowlers usually get panicked when they are put in pressure, which is why it is mandatory to overcome the panic factor.

"Every fast bowler needs the mindset to bowl in the death overs and everyone should be confident about their ability to do well. So we'll definitely work on this. The coaches are here to help us to overcome this fear," Mahmud said here today.

"When we are put under pressure, we panic, a reason for which we forget our skill. But if we can overcome the panic factor, it will be easier for us to execute our plan of bowling the yorker confidently."

In his little career, which included just five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, Mahmud had already shown his talent but the biggest challenge for him is to pay off the faith the team management put on him, by including him in the T20 World Cup squad.

After bowling nicely in the Zimbabwe series amid Bangladesh's failure to win any ODI or T20 series, Hasan was left out of the Asia Cup squad due to his injury. However he is now confident that he can deliver his best in the World Cup.

"After playing the Zimbabwe series, I got my confidence back. Since I am in the World Cup team now, definitely my target is to put my best for the team's cause," the 22-year old pacer said.

"Despite being injured, I was confident that my performance in Zimbabwe will help me to put me in the World Cup team. And when it truly happened, now it's my duty to pay it off."