Hasan Mahmud vows to conquer 'panic factor' to thrive in death overs

Sports

BSS
17 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:59 pm

Related News

Hasan Mahmud vows to conquer 'panic factor' to thrive in death overs

In the shortest version of cricket of late, Bangladeshi bowlers leaked runs in abundance to dig the graveyards of the team-the match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup was the latest example.

BSS
17 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:59 pm
Hasan Mahmud vows to conquer &#039;panic factor&#039; to thrive in death overs

Young pacer Hasan Mahmud is keen to be
Bangladesh's 'go-to' bowler in the death overs, conquering the panic factor which is believed to prevent the bowlers of this country from making any impact in the match, especially in T20 cricket.

In the shortest version of cricket of late, Bangladeshi bowlers leaked runs in abundance to dig the graveyards of the team-the match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup was the latest example. Despite scoring a good total on the board, Bangladesh failed to defend it, largely due to their wayward bowling in the death overs. The fast bowlers' lack of ability to deliver the yorker at the death overs indeed cost the match against the Lankan, who eventually moved to the Super Four at the expense of Bangladesh and clinched the trophy.

Hasan said that the bowlers usually get panicked when they are put in pressure, which is why it is mandatory to overcome the panic factor.

"Every fast bowler needs the mindset to bowl in the death overs and everyone should be confident about their ability to do well. So we'll definitely work on this. The coaches are here to help us to overcome this fear," Mahmud said here today.

"When we are put under pressure, we panic, a reason for which we forget our skill. But if we can overcome the panic factor, it will be easier for us to execute our plan of bowling the yorker confidently."

In his little career, which included just five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, Mahmud had already shown his talent but the biggest challenge for him is to pay off the faith the team management put on him, by including him in the T20 World Cup squad.

After bowling nicely in the Zimbabwe series amid Bangladesh's failure to win any ODI or T20 series, Hasan was left out of the Asia Cup squad due to his injury. However he is now confident that he can deliver his best in the World Cup.

"After playing the Zimbabwe series, I got my confidence back. Since I am in the World Cup team now, definitely my target is to put my best for the team's cause," the 22-year old pacer said.

"Despite being injured, I was confident that my performance in Zimbabwe will help me to put me in the World Cup team. And when it truly happened, now it's my duty to pay it off."

Cricket

Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

4h | Splash
Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

10h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

14m | Videos
Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

19m | Videos
How the most expensive coffee is made?

How the most expensive coffee is made?

1h | Videos
Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters