Hamilton gracious in title defeat as Mercedes lodge protests

Sports

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:47 pm

Related News

Hamilton gracious in title defeat as Mercedes lodge protests

"I think we did an amazing job this year. My team, everyone back at the factory... all the men and women... have worked so hard this whole year. It's been the most difficult of seasons.

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:47 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lewis Hamilton was gracious in defeat after Red Bull rival Max Verstappen ended the Briton's quest for an unprecedented eighth Formula One title with a safety-car aided, last-lap pass for championship glory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, who started second alongside pole-sitter Verstappen, appeared to have the race well under control after seizing the lead into the first corner and escaping sanction for staying ahead by taking to the run-off in an opening-lap battle with his Red Bull rival.

But a safety car five laps from the end, that handed Verstappen the opportunity to pit for fresh tyres, turned the race on its head and put an end to Hamilton's hopes of becoming the first driver to win eight world championships.

"Firstly, a big congratulations to Max and to his team," said Hamilton, his eyes moist, after the race.

"I think we did an amazing job this year. My team, everyone back at the factory... all the men and women... have worked so hard this whole year. It's been the most difficult of seasons.

"I'm so proud of them, so grateful to be a part of the journey with them," added the Briton, who has won the title for the last four years in a row and ended the season with eight wins to his Red Bull rival's 10.

But, even as Verstappen celebrated and Hamilton came to terms with defeat, the Briton's Mercedes team lodged two safety-car related protests.

One had to do with Verstappen pulling up alongside and edging ahead of Hamilton; the other with the resumption of racing.

Race control initially said the lapped cars, acting as a buffer between Hamilton and Verstappen would not be allowed to overtake, much to Red Bull's frustration.

But they later decided to let them through, putting Verstappen right on Hamilton's tail for one final flat-out lap, with the Dutchman seizing his chance on his fresh soft tyres to pass Hamilton for the lead.

"We gave it everything, this last part of the season we gave it absolutely everything and we never gave up," said Hamilton. "That's the most important thing."

Others

Lewis Hamilton / Max Verstappen / Formula One / Formula One F1 / F1 / Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 