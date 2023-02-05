Haaland can learn by watching Kane: Guardiola

Sports

Reuters
05 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 01:45 pm

Related News

Haaland can learn by watching Kane: Guardiola

Norway's Haaland, 22, scored his fourth league hat-trick in City's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, taking his tally to 25 goals from 19 games as his sensational debut season in the English top-flight continues.

Reuters
05 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Haaland can learn by watching Kane: Guardiola

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland can improve by watching and learning from his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Harry Kane, manager Pep Guardiola said before the Premier League champions travel to the north London club on Sunday.

Norway's Haaland, 22, scored his fourth league hat-trick in City's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, taking his tally to 25 goals from 19 games as his sensational debut season in the English top-flight continues.

But Guardiola said Haaland can develop his all-round game by studying players like Kane, who became Tottenham's joint all-time record goalscorer on Jan. 23.

"With Erling, one of the attributes that surprised me the most is how he is aware he can improve in many departments," Guardiola said.

"And I'm pretty sure maybe watching Harry Kane, but not necessarily Harry, other players too, he has the will to think, 'I can do better.' With his age, this is the best thing he can believe. Otherwise, it would be boring."

Kane, who has 16 league goals, scored the winner in Tottenham's 1-0 win at Fulham two weeks ago to draw level with the late Jimmy Greaves on 266 goals for the club.

"Harry Kane remains one of the best strikers I have ever seen in my life," Guardiola added. "What an exceptional player - the numbers and, more than the goals, the quality.

"That they didn't win a title (does not mean) he is not a good player. I think he proved that."

City came from two goals down to beat Spurs 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium last month. They are second in the league standings with 45 points, five behind leaders Arsenal, while Spurs are fifth with 36 points.

Football

Erling Haaland / Harry Kane / Pep Guardiola / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong never ceases to surprise with their vibrant ensemble perfect for Fagun looks. Photo: Courtesy

Say it with Colours

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

5h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

2h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

1h | TBS Round Table
One meal at Tk 20

One meal at Tk 20

48m | TBS Stories
International award at the age of 23

International award at the age of 23

1h | TBS Entertainment
The struggling life of potters in Bikrampur

The struggling life of potters in Bikrampur

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain