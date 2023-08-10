Guardiola says City treble 'once in a lifetime' feat

Sports

AFP
10 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

Guardiola says City treble 'once in a lifetime' feat

City, bidding to become the first side to win four consecutive English top-flight titles, start the Premier League season away to Burnley on Friday.

AFP
10 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 08:12 pm
Guardiola says City treble &#039;once in a lifetime&#039; feat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Thursday that last season's remarkable treble success was a "once in a lifetime" achievement as he tried to lower expectations on the eve of a new campaign.

City, bidding to become the first side to win four consecutive English top-flight titles, start the Premier League season away to Burnley on Friday.

They will be favourites for every competition they enter but Guardiola warned against a repeat of last term's triumphs, which also saw City crowned champions of Europe for the first time as well as lifting the FA Cup.

"It feels like it finished yesterday but we start again," Guardiola told a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"I don't think it will be possible to do what we did last season, it's once in a lifetime. I said to the players forget about it.

"We climbed the highest mountain last season but we have come down that mountain now. We start from the same as everyone else, with the same intention and there will be a lot of difficulties to climb the mountain again."

The 52-year-old Spaniard added: "What we have done remains in our hearts and minds but it's over.

"The history speaks for itself but it is almost impossible to repeat."

Guardiola, meanwhile, refused to comment on speculation linking City, beaten on penalties by Arsenal in last weekend's Community Shield at Wembley, with a move for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

But the former Barcelona boss was rather more forthcoming about the prospect of facing a Burnley side managed by his former City captain Vincent Kompany, who guided the Clarets back to the top flight at the first attempt.

"Normally the first games are difficult, especially against newly-promoted teams because they have nothing to lose and the energy, the dream to do a good season," said Guardiola.

"Apart from that, Vinny knows us well and he is doing an incredible job.

"He has changed the way Burnley play completely and they destroyed the Championship. It will be a tough, tough game. "

Football

manchester city / Pep Guardiola

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

18h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

19h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil