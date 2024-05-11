Guardiola expects Man City to be pitch perfect against Fulham

AFP
11 May, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 11:36 am

Guardiola expects Man City to be pitch perfect against Fulham

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City will be prepared for whatever conditions come their way at Fulham on Saturday after training on long grass.

City, bidding for an unprecedented fourth successive English title, are renowned for a possession-based passing game suited to the slick, watered surfaces they are guaranteed at their Etihad Stadium home.

City manager Guardiola said his side benefited from a slower pitch when they won at Nottingham Forest last month because it led to the home team missing several excellent chances.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But many observers interpreted the Spaniard's words as a slight dig at Forest for not preparing a pitch conducive to free-flowing football and Guardiola expects more of the same when City, bidding to move two points clear of leaders Arsenal, kick off at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

"Here we are, one week left to give all we have," said Guardiola, whose side will be guaranteed the title if they win all three of their remaining league games.

"I don't know about the grass, last season it was so, so high and dry. We have to adapt like with Nottingham, try to fight back with three points.

"Yesterday (Thursday) we trained part of the session with a dry, high (grass) to feel it, to adapt, and after we went to another normal pitch.

"It's a massive difference, massive. It's another game, another game. You have to adapt."

The Spaniard, comparing the situation to tennis, added: "I saw the forecast, it's a sunny day in London so you have to adapt in that situation, play in another rhythm and way. The passes must be stronger, faster, quicker. The control must attack the ball more.

"It's completely different, it's not basketball. It's like Wimbledon (grass) or Roland Garros (where the French Open is played on clay) -- ask a tennis player, the speed of the ball is different."

City head to London trailing Arsenal by a point but with a game in hand.

The Gunners then face Manchester United on Sunday before wrapping up their campaign against Everton.

City play their game in hand at Tottenham in midweek and then face West Ham in their final match of the league season.

