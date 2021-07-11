After falling short so many times, Lionel Messi was finally able to get his hands on a senior international trophy with Argentina in Saturday's Copa America triumph over Brazil.

Argentina seized the lead in the first half through Angel Di Maria, who scored what turned out to be the game-winner as the left side of Brazil's defence fell asleep, allowing him to dart in and chip a helpless Ederson.

That goal paved the way for Messi to finally get his hands on that elusive trophy in what was his fifth major international final.

Messi finished the tournament level with Colombia's Luis Diaz for most goals with each player scoring four times.

The Barcelona star scored against Chile to open the tournament before wrapping up the group stage with a brace against Bolivia.

He added another in a 3-0 quarter-final win over Ecuador while also converting in Argentina's shootout triumph against Colombia in the semi-final.

Following the victory, Messi was recognised as the tournament's best player.

THERE ARE NO MORE ARGUMENTS AGAINST LIONEL MESSI'S GOAT CLAIM.



THE GOAT DEBATE IS OVER. pic.twitter.com/HkjSnv3ECM— MC (@CrewsMat19) July 11, 2021