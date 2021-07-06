'GOAT' debate motivates Djokovic but doesn't hold sway

Sports

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 03:05 pm

Related News

'GOAT' debate motivates Djokovic but doesn't hold sway

The "GOAT" (Greatest of all Time) debate has divided opinions for a decade and remains a hot topic as the trio of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal continue to dominate the field despite the challenge from the younger generation.

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The debate over the greatest men's tennis player ever is a constant topic for Novak Djokovic but while the top-ranked Serbian takes inspiration from it, he does not allow the discussions to derail his single-minded quest for glory.

The "GOAT" (Greatest of all Time) debate has divided opinions for a decade and remains a hot topic as the trio of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal continue to dominate the field despite the challenge from the younger generation.

Djokovic has already claimed Federer's long-standing record for holding the men's world No.1 ranking for most weeks and a sixth Wimbledon triumph on Sunday will see him level with his two great rivals on 20 Grand Slam titles each.

He has already won the first two majors of the year and titles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the Tokyo Olympics would give him the Golden Slam and settle the GOAT debate once and for all by the end of the year.

"I don't really allow myself too much to think about that, to be quite frank with you," Djokovic told reporters after reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

"I feel privileged, as I said, and honored. Of course very happy to be in this position to make history of the sport.

"At the same time I need to go about my everyday routines and everyday life on the tour pretty much the same way that I feel has reaped a lot of success for me."

Djokovic on Monday reached his 50th quarter-final at Grand Slams and only Federer has made it to the last-eight stage of the majors more times.

The Serbian - the youngest of the 'Big Three' of men's tennis at 34 - has made it clear that his only motivation and goal going forward is to win more Grand Slam titles.

"If I start giving away my attention and energy to these speculations and discussions and debates, I feel like it's going to derail me from what I feel is the priority at this moment for me which is to... prepare the best that I possibly can be prepared for the final stages of Grand Slams," he said.

"They are a motivating factor but they are not consuming my everyday life. I'm trying to balance things out as well for me.

"Of course, it's soothing to my ears and my ego, as well, that someone thinks of me that greatly. To be in that conversation is obviously an honour.

"At the same time I just have to always work on getting my attention to the right things. I feel like that's the right way to go."

Djokovic faces unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the last eight.

Others

wimbledon / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

6m | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

20h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time