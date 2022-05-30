A goal worth £170m took Nottingham Forest back in the Premier League after 23 years

Sports

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 02:24 pm

Related News

A goal worth £170m took Nottingham Forest back in the Premier League after 23 years

Championship play-off winners with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in their first visit to the new Wembley, Forest are heading back to the Premier League for the first time since 1999 thanks to an own goal from Levi Colwill. With promotion comes an estimated £170million due to the riches of the top-flight.

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 02:24 pm
A goal worth £170m took Nottingham Forest back in the Premier League after 23 years

After 23 years of waiting, one goal changed it all for Nottingham Forest.

Championship play-off winners with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in their first visit to the new Wembley, Forest are heading back to the Premier League for the first time since 1999 thanks to an own goal from Levi Colwill. With promotion comes an estimated £170million due to the riches of the top-flight.

Huddersfield will feel hard done by after two penalty shouts were waved away by retiring referee John Moss — one of which was checked by VAR as Harry Toffolo was booked for simulation after appearing to go down under a challenge from Jack Colback.

Forest's winner came at a crucial point in the match, just before half-time, after they had put sustained pressure on Huddersfield's defence as Ryan Yates flashed a header wide before playing a crucial role in the decisive moment.

"They're never thrillers are they?," said an emotional Steve Cooper after the match. "And I don't apologise for not a perfect performance, there's too much expectation. So it's probably a typical play-off final game, I would say. I thought we controlled the first half and the possession. Huddersfield, by the way, (I have) a huge amount of respect for Carlos (Corberan) and the team and I know they'll bounce back because of the way he coaches his team, but they were deep and we had to be careful of counter-attacks.

"We had to be careful at set-pieces which we managed really well. I know the goal was a somewhat scruffy one, although it was a good ball in from James (Garner) — that was exactly the game plan. Surround the box, wing-backs high, midfield players and one of the centre-backs get ready to serve into that block and then be creative in amongst it. In the end, we found a way."

Cooper summarised the goal well with the move starting from Keinan Davis' pass in the channel back to Garner, with the on-loan Aston Villa striker having drifted wide to collect the ball.

His pass to feet is shown below and came after an exchange of passes starting on the right flank before the ball was worked across the top of the box to Philip Zinckernagel and then Joe Worrall. Man of the match Scott McKenna's advanced position also offered an option and a welcome distraction as Garner crossed from deep.

Garner's impressive passing ability helped Forest dominate possession in the first half with 68 per cent of the ball to Huddersfield's 32 per cent and his placement of the ball into the area, whether a shot or a cross, put it right on Yates' toe with a crucial bounce to throw Colwill off balance. The placement and the fact that Yates raises an arm to call for the ball as he starts his run suggests it could have been a spectacular cross rather than a speculative shot.

Key to the whole move was an expert duck by Colback as Garner's cross dipped right over his head. It was crucial in catching the Huddersfield backline by surprise in a game defined by tight margins.

After plenty of years of bad luck, things swung the other way for Forest when Colback was involved in the other major talking point of the afternoon as he stuck out a leg and looked to collide with the trailing leg of Toffolo, who was shown a yellow card for simulation. VAR chose not to overrule Moss's decision — though cameras caught Colback making the sign of the cross over his chest once the review came back in Forest's favour.

After starting from the foot of the league table to win promotion, Cooper's side have given fans a season they will never forget.

"We are worthy this year of getting promoted," he said. "I don't know that anyone can deny that."

Football

Nottingham Forest / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

4h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

3h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

1h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

19h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

19h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

19h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh