French PM Castex gives pope signed Lionel Messi jersey

Sports

Reuters
18 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 05:59 pm

Related News

French PM Castex gives pope signed Lionel Messi jersey

Francis, 84, has met Messi, 34, and once called him one of the greatest football players of all time.

Reuters
18 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 05:59 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pope Francis, a keen football fan, received an unusual gift on Monday from France's prime minister - a jersey signed by the pontiff's fellow Argentine Lionel Messi.

Jean Castex gave the pope the glass-framed number 30 jersey, signed by Messi, who plays for Paris St Germain, following 35 minutes of private talks at the Vatican.

Francis, 84, has met Messi, 34, and once called him one of the greatest football players of all time. Francis is a lifelong fan of the Buenos Aires San Lorenzo football team.

The French premier also gave the pope a more traditional gift - an 1836 edition of "Notre Dame de Paris", Victor Hugo's classic novel about the hunchbacked bell ringer Quasimodo set in Paris in 1482.

Castex was visiting the Vatican and Rome for celebrations marking the centenary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between France and the Holy See.

After meeting the pope, Castex toured the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica.

Football

Pope Francis / Lionel Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

23h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij