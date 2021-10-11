"This is the first time we are seeing AB de Villiers in his 'human' avatar"

Sports

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 06:41 pm

Related News

"This is the first time we are seeing AB de Villiers in his 'human' avatar"

"The story is you gave him a chance to not make runs by batting him so low down the order."

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 06:41 pm
&quot;This is the first time we are seeing AB de Villiers in his &#039;human&#039; avatar&quot;

Aakash Chopra believes that the second phase of IPL 2021 has brought forward the human avatar of 'superhuman' AB de Villiers.

 

The Indian commentator's remarks were a reference to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter's recent drop of form. While AB de Villiers recorded two 75-plus scores during the first phase of the tournament, he has failed to go past the 26-run mark in seven innings in the UAE.

Aakash Chopra feels the South African's sudden dip in form is a result of the RCB's decision to drop him to as low as no.6 in the batting order. Chopra said while De Villiers has the ability to turn it around in just one innings, his confidence is quite low at the moment.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"AB's form, he's a superhuman but still 'human'. The story is you gave him a chance to not make runs by batting him so low down the order. And if you do that, how will the guy [perform], no matter how good he is? He can still turn it around. One innings can change everything but his confidence level might not be up there. This is perhaps the first time we are seeing AB in his human avatar..."

AB de Villiers taking on the role of finisher has coincided with more exposure for the likes of Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat. Both of those players carried the weight of the batting lineup in the UAE and secured RCB's spot in the playoffs.

Aakash Chopra also spoke highly of Maxwell, calling him the "biggest positive" for RCB this season. He gave the Australian all-rounder the middle name 'consistent', owing to him scoring 498 runs so far this season, including as many as six fifties.

Aakash Chopra added:

"The biggest positive factor [for RCB] so far, amid all the ups and downs, [is that] Maxwell has been consistent. Throughout his IPL career, he has made 12 half-centuries out of which six were prior to this season and six are this season. 'Glenn Consistent Maxwell', I never thought I would say this because he's always been a risk-taker. But this time he's saying 'Not taking risks is the biggest risk, risk is my love'."

RCB will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Elminator today, starting at 8:00 PM BST in Sharjah. While the winner will proceed to the second Qualifier against Delhi Capitals (DC), the loser will be out of the tournament.

Cricket

AB de Villiers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

3h | Videos
Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

3h | Videos
Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

1d | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case