Keegan Petersen earns massive praise from AB de Villiers after staging lone fight against 'best attack in the world'

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 06:04 pm

Keegan Petersen earns massive praise from AB de Villiers after staging lone fight against 'best attack in the world’

Hindustan Times
13 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 06:04 pm
Keegan Petersen earns massive praise from AB de Villiers after staging lone fight against &#039;best attack in the world’

After starting Day 2 on a strong note, Keegan Petersen helped South Africa get things back in order in the ongoing Test against India at Cape Town. The right-handed batter completed his second half-century in the longer format of the game and went on to score 72 before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah in the final session of the day.

Riding on his efforts, South Africa reached 210 in the first innings leaving the visitors with a meagre 13-run lead. 

Impressed with Petersen's batting, former South Africa international AB de Villiers in a tweet applauded the batter's "composure, skill, and technique", which he believes came "against one of the best attacks in the world."    

The Indian bowling is led by Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Umesh Yadav is the third pace option available in the Indian playing XI apart from Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, R Ashwin is the lone spinner.  

Resuming from the overnight score of 17/1, South Africa opener Aiden Markram was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah in the second delivery of the day. 

South Africa then went on to lose the wicket of night-watchman Keshav Maharaj, who was dismissed by Umesh Yadav in the opening session. 

Just when things looked to fall apart for the hosts, Petersen along with Rassie van der Dussen stitched a 50-plus stand for the fourth wicket. 

While Van der Dussen was removed from the middle in the second session, Petersen went on to add a 47-run partnership with Temba Bavuma, who was caught at slips by Virat Kohli on 28. 

Petersen's resistance finally came to an end after Tea after which the seamers wrapped up the tail.

