Kohli on much-awaited Test ton: 'It gave me a sense of calmness'

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 12:33 pm

Related News

Kohli on much-awaited Test ton: 'It gave me a sense of calmness'

Kohli since then played 41 innings across 1205 days with five fifties, but the three-figure mark had eluded him. By March, few fans and veterans lost their patience as they raised questions on Kohli's spot in the Indian Test side. But on March 13, Kohli silenced them all, with a remarkable knock in the 4th Test against Australia.

Hindustan Times
22 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 12:33 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

A week after that impressive ton, his 75th across format, Kohli broke his silence on the century drought and on answering back his critics in style.

Criticism had reached its peak last month, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home, when Virat Kohli had failed to convert his start, with few even going to the extent of questioning his place in the Test XI. But just like he broke his international century drought last September to silence critics, Kohli pulled off a similar match in Ahmedabad with a stunning 186. A week after that impressive ton, his 75th across format, Kohli broke his silence on the century drought and on answering back his critics in style.

Kohli's last Test century before the match in Ahmedabad came at Eden Gardens in 2019 in the historic Pink Ball Test match against Bangladesh, where he had scored a match-winning 136. Kohli since then played 41 innings across 1205 days with five fifties, but the three-figure mark had eluded him. By March, few fans and veterans lost their patience as they raised questions on Kohli's spot in the Indian Test side. But on March 13, Kohli silenced them all, with a remarkable knock in the 4th Test against Australia.

"So, when I made the hundred and converted it into a big one, that gave me a sense of calmness, relaxation, and excitement again," Kohli told AB de Villiers on the latter's YouTube channel.

"You kind of become comfortable with your game, and your thinking, and your heart is not rising before the next practice session. You eventually want to be in such a space. And that particular hundred gave me a grounded feeling back. Just from a cricketing perspective. In life, I was pretty happy and relaxed. But when playing also, you want to be in that space as much as possible," he added.

Kohli then opened up on his love for the red-ball format and why he wasn't satisfied with even his half-century knocks during that period of century drought.

"I and AB have been in touch for a while and he knows how much I value Test cricket. Even though, I had performed in T20Is again and scored ODI centuries and all that stuff, I always felt that white-ball cricket, for me, was more of a thing where if you go in with the right frame of mind on a particular day or for a certain period of time, you can get past the hurdles.

"But even though we played the Test on a wicket that is not offering too much to the bowlers, you still have to bat for good 7-8 hours sometimes, because they (Australia) are that patient with their fields and they could go defensive. It was just testing me constantly. That is something that I have always cherished as a cricketer.

"I was getting decent scores, but if you ask me if I was happy with what I was doing. I wasn't. I pride myself in performing for the team to the best of my ability, I certainly wasn't doing that enough. I wanted to score big runs, that's something that always propelled me, whether it was at home or away. I was doing that to a certain extent. But I was not having the same kind of impact that I had before," he added.

 

Cricket

Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

2h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

3h | Panorama
Manisha Das Chaity. Illustration: TBS

Eyes on the bigger picture

5h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

14m | TBS World
Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

19h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar