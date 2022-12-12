Pele's health improving but no forecast for hospital discharge

12 December, 2022, 10:40 pm
Photo: Reuters
The health of Brazilian football great Pele was improving but there was still no forecast for when he could be discharged from hospital after being admitted there late last month, according to a medical report released on Monday.

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on 29 November for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed following his hospitalization.

"The patient continues to show improvement in the clinical status, in particular the respiratory infection. He remains in a regular room, is conscious and with stable vital signs," medical staff at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said.

