'Got 24 players in my squad': Deschamps rules out Karim Benzema return in World Cup final

Benzema was ruled out of the tournament before France's opening match and Deschamps also lost Lucas Hernandez during the first match. Since then, the defending champions have been working with 24 players as they opted not to call in replacements.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

France manager Didier Deschamps has ruled out a return to the squad for Karim Benzema and said that he will be working with the 24 players he has got in the squad.

Benzema was ruled out of the tournament before France's opening match and Deschamps also lost Lucas Hernandez during the first match. Since then, the defending champions have been working with 24 players as they opted not to call in replacements.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, however, made a quick recovery from injury and returned to full training for Real Madrid. He was also part of the lineup for a friendly match earlier this week.

Benzema even made a cryptic post on Instagram with a picture of his own and a caption that read, "I don't care."

This prompted calls for a recall to the squad for Benzema. However, it seems like Deschamps isn't interested in having him back on the squad. As quoted by talkSport, the France manager said that after the early injuries he had just 24 players in the squad and he would be working with them for the final.

Deschamps also said he can't influence who will come to watch the game.

"I know that some players have been injured, Karim Benzema is one of those, Lucas Hernandez got injured in the first game and from that point onwards I've got 24 players in my squad," said Deschamps.

"They are the players at my disposal. So I don't think it is fair to those players to ask about players who aren't here."

"It is not up to me to decide who comes to watch the game, former players or injured players, it really isn't up to me."

"I focus on my squad and the players at my disposal. I lost those players from my squad even though they were in it to begin with."

