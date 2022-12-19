Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

Winners of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 Argentina dominated the individual standings at the conclusion of the final on Sunday, December 18 in Lusail.

Lionel Messi jogged back out to accept the Golden Boot award, having been named the tournament's best player.

Kylian Mbappe broke Argentina's trophy cabinet dominance with a hat-trick in the final, earning him the Golden Boot as the top scorer.

Here's the latest on who's won what on football's most prestigious stage.

FIFA presented seven additional awards following the final, five of which were decided by the FIFA technical committee and five by a fan vote held by FIFA.

FIFA confirmed the Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove, FIFA Young Player, and FIFA Fair Play Trophy, with supporters given a key role in selecting the Goal of the Tournament and Most Entertaining Team.

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe (France)

Golden Ball: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Golden Glove: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

FIFA Young Player: Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

FIFA Fair Play Trophy: England

Goal of the Tournament: TBC

Most Entertaining Team: TBC