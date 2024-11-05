Do ex-players or organisers make a better sports boss?

In Bangladesh, cricket and football dominate the sporting landscape, yet their journeys tell two strikingly different stories. Cricket, under the guidance of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has soared to new heights, becoming a regional powerhouse.

In contrast, football, governed by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), continues to struggle, striving to reclaim a sense of relevance both domestically and internationally. Despite their differing outcomes, both sports organisations face governance challenges, underscoring the need for reforms and more effective management strategies.

We dive into the dynamics of sports management in the country, focusing on the leadership approaches within the BCB and BFF. It examines the roles of former athletes in administration, the controversies surrounding key figures, and whether bringing in external professionals could offer a fresh perspective.

With a mix of internal and external leadership, the question of what management model works best remains open, inviting further reflection on how these institutions can navigate their challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

Governance Dynamics: Ex-players vs professional administrators

Several ex-players—like Khaled Mahmud Sujon, Akram Khan, and Naimur Rahman Durjoy—have played or continue to play roles in the BCB, acting as bridges between athletes and management. Similarly, the BFF also involves individuals with football backgrounds.

However, BFF's struggles suggest that having ex-athletes in leadership does not automatically guarantee effective governance. While former players bring some real advantages—such as aligning policies with player needs—their experience offers valuable insights into the physical and mental demands of sports, helping them push for reforms like improved facilities and fairer selection processes.

Yet, ex-players often lack expertise in areas like financial planning or large-scale operations. Additionally, the risk of bias and favouritism emerges when close relationships with current athletes influence decision-making, a recurring issue over the years.

BCB's leadership: From Saber Hossain to Nazmul Hassan Papon

BCB's leadership has undergone significant changes. During Saber Hossain Chowdhury's tenure (1996–2001), Bangladesh achieved Test status, a milestone overshadowed by political interference. His successor, Ali Asgar Lobi, expanded infrastructure but struggled to manage political pressure effectively.

A turning point came in 2012 with Nazmul Hassan Papon, who introduced reforms like the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to develop domestic talent and invested in stadiums and training facilities. However, Papon's leadership also encountered conflicts with high-profile players, such as Shakib Al Hasan, revealing tensions between control and collaboration.

Under Papon, Bangladesh secured historic wins against teams like India and Australia and qualified for several ICC tournaments. Yet, his administration was marred by allegations of nepotism, corruption, and centralised decision-making, with critics arguing that he sidelined former players, hindering collaborative governance.

Papon's resignation in 2023 ushered in a new chapter under Faruque Ahmed, a former cricketer. Whether this change will bring a better balance between governance and sporting expertise remains to be seen.

BCB's journey: Progress amid controversy

Despite notable progress—especially in limited-overs formats and youth cricket—BCB has faced persistent controversy. Allegations of favouritism, autocratic leadership, and political interference raise concerns about its long-term sustainability.

While earlier presidents like Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Ali Asgar Lobi promoted inclusiveness and talent development, Papon's centralised approach strained relationships with senior players. A key issue remains the limited involvement of former players in top governance roles.

Although some ex-cricketers hold advisory or coaching positions, few have meaningful influence over core decision-making. This raises the question: Is BCB missing out by not utilising the expertise of former athletes more effectively?

The decline of Bangladesh Football under Kazi Salahuddin

Football, once the dominant sport in Bangladesh, has seen a sharp decline in recent years. When Kazi Salahuddin—an icon from the 1971 Shadhin Bangla Football Team, took charge of the BFF, expectations were high that he would restore the sport's former glory. However, optimism soon gave way to frustration as mismanagement, falling Fifa rankings and allegations of corruption plagued his tenure.

Despite his experience as a player, Salahuddin's administration struggled with long-term planning and transparency. One glaring failure was the inability to establish sustainable football infrastructure or organise professional leagues, eroding both public trust and the sport's commercial potential.

A leadership crisis in football

Even though football remains marketable, the BFF under Salahuddin failed to attract significant sponsorships or commercial deals, further compounding the sport's problems. Weak grassroots development and the absence of a structured player pipeline have left football in limbo.

Salahuddin's tenure exemplifies the risks of appointing former athletes without the necessary financial and organisational skills.

Allegations of financial mismanagement and ineffective leadership persist, drawing criticism from fans and stakeholders. Many argue that the BFF prioritises short-term goals over building a sustainable foundation for the sport.

Syed Asif Hussain, competitions manager at the South Asian Football Federation (Saff), highlighted the deeper issue, "Bangladesh has immense potential to grow in every sport, but realising that potential requires a comprehensive master plan with clear goals and pathways."

Hussain, who accompanied the national women's football team at the Saff Women's Championship in Nepal, stressed the need for collaboration, "A dedicated sports hub, where facilities, knowledge, and expertise are shared, could be transformative. Partnering globally for guidance and education is essential for building a stronger foundation."

Hussain's concern is well-founded, as the country's top sports academy, BKSP in Savar, continues to slip through the cracks of sports infrastructure development. Without adequate facilities, how can young athletes hope to evolve into competitors on the international stage?

A parallel with Platini's fall

Salahuddin's tenure draws comparisons to that of Michel Platini, the former football legend who became Uefa president. While Platini brought fresh ideas, his career ended in disgrace due to corruption charges—illustrating that even ex-athletes are not immune to administrative pitfalls. This global example underscores the need for transparent governance and accountability, regardless of leadership background.

Finding the right balance

Bangladesh's football crisis shows that while former players bring valuable insights, effective governance demands a blend of sports expertise and professional management. Administrators with business acumen provide strategic vision, financial oversight, and operational efficiency—critical elements often missing in player-led leadership.

Cricket offers a useful model, combining the involvement of ex-players with the expertise of professional administrators. If the BFF and other sports bodies adopt a similar collaborative approach, they could achieve better decision-making and reduce political interference, all while focusing on long-term growth.

Ultimately, sustainable success in Bangladeshi sports depends on balanced leadership.

Neither ex-athletes nor professional administrators alone can ensure progress. As demonstrated in both sports, the most effective governance arises from partnerships that blend passion with professionalism and sports knowledge with strategic insight.