BFF delegates reject proposed budget, demand further explanations

The delegates of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) today declined to approve a proposed draft budget of Tk 61.52 crore for the 2025 fiscal year, seeking further clarification regarding the expenditure.

This request was made during the electoral general meeting held at a city hotel, where voters began casting their votes to elect a 21-member executive committee for the country's second most affluent sports body for the next four years. The proposed budget indicates a Tk 14 crore deficit, with Tk 47.5 crore expected from various sources including FIFA (Tk 22 crore), AFC (Tk 14.5 crore), broadcast rights (Tk 5.9 crore), as well as funding from SAFF, JFA, and subsidies for participation in international tournaments.

The budget also allocates Tk 36 crore for domestic competitions and Tk 13.4 crore for international commitments. "Today, the proposed budget for 2025 was presented at the AGM, but the delegates expressed a preference for it to be approved by the new committee," BFF vice president Imrul Hasan informed reporters after the meeting, adding that the new committee will need to ratify it at an extraordinary general meeting.

Maruful Haque, one of the delegates, indicated that there was a desire for more detailed explanations regarding the expenditure and urged a reduction in the deficit.

It was also reported that NSC secretary Aminul Islam informed the congress that certain areas of the BFF constitution require reform in accordance with FIFA and AFC rules and regulations, and the government aims to collaborate closely with the BFF. Imrul Hasan further noted that the outgoing president, Kazi Salahuddin, was present and, in his speech, encouraged delegates to vote for honest, dedicated, and capable candidates in the BFF elections.