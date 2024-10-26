BFF delegates reject proposed budget, demand further explanations

Sports

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 05:05 pm

Related News

BFF delegates reject proposed budget, demand further explanations

The proposed budget indicates a Tk 14 crore deficit, with Tk 47.5 crore expected from various sources including FIFA (Tk 22 crore), AFC (Tk 14.5 crore), broadcast rights (Tk 5.9 crore), as well as funding from SAFF, JFA, and subsidies for participation in international tournaments.

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 05:05 pm
BFF delegates reject proposed budget, demand further explanations

The delegates of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) today declined to approve a proposed draft budget of Tk 61.52 crore for the 2025 fiscal year, seeking further clarification regarding the expenditure.

This request was made during the electoral general meeting held at a city hotel, where voters began casting their votes to elect a 21-member executive committee for the country's second most affluent sports body for the next four years. The proposed budget indicates a Tk 14 crore deficit, with Tk 47.5 crore expected from various sources including FIFA (Tk 22 crore), AFC (Tk 14.5 crore), broadcast rights (Tk 5.9 crore), as well as funding from SAFF, JFA, and subsidies for participation in international tournaments.

The budget also allocates Tk 36 crore for domestic competitions and Tk 13.4 crore for international commitments. "Today, the proposed budget for 2025 was presented at the AGM, but the delegates expressed a preference for it to be approved by the new committee," BFF vice president Imrul Hasan informed reporters after the meeting, adding that the new committee will need to ratify it at an extraordinary general meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Maruful Haque, one of the delegates, indicated that there was a desire for more detailed explanations regarding the expenditure and urged a reduction in the deficit.

It was also reported that NSC secretary Aminul Islam informed the congress that certain areas of the BFF constitution require reform in accordance with FIFA and AFC rules and regulations, and the government aims to collaborate closely with the BFF. Imrul Hasan further noted that the outgoing president, Kazi Salahuddin, was present and, in his speech, encouraged delegates to vote for honest, dedicated, and capable candidates in the BFF elections.

Top News

BFF Elections / bff / Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

Now | Videos
MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

49m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos