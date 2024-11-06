BFF will announce rewards for women's team on Saturday

The newly elected executive committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), headed by President Tabith Awal, made its initial visit to the BFF headquarters yesterday, 11 days after the election.

The committee members met with BFF employees and held a brief meeting with the SAFF-winning women's football team, who are set to receive incentives, with details expected to be announced after the BFF's first executive committee meeting on 9 November.

"It was just a social gathering; nothing serious was discussed," Tabith commented. "I will inform you about our strategic and long-term plans after the first EC meeting on 9 November," he added. "It feels as though I've come back home after four years to a champion team."

He further remarked, "The women's team definitely deserve something for their achievement, and we will decide on this collectively in the EC meeting, following proper rules and procedures."

When asked about any message to the BFF administration in light of consecutive FIFA sanctions, Tabith said, "Regarding the directives, we all understand our ethical and moral standards, as well as the legal boundaries. We must uphold these standards, avoid any legal breaches, and prevent any lapses in responsibility."