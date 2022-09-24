Federer admits to last night nerves after emotional farewell

Sports

Reuters
24 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 04:51 pm

Related News

Federer admits to last night nerves after emotional farewell

In the event, even though the tears did flow, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was able to find the words to express his feelings to fans, his rivals and his family.

Reuters
24 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 04:51 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Roger Federer may have been one of the sporting world's great communicators over the last two decades but the Swiss confessed he had been dreading being handed a microphone after his glorious career came to a close at the Laver Cup on Friday.

The 41-year-old polyglot, who has given countless on-court interviews in his 24 years at the top of the game, feared that his emotions would render him inarticulate after his final doubles match at London's O2 Arena.

"This is the part I was extremely worried about, taking the microphone. I (wanted) to be able to have an evening where I do not have to take the mic," he told reporters.

"Maybe you think it's logical that I have to take the mic. In my mind, I didn't because I know how impossible I am on the mic when I am emotional.

"Weeks ago, for a fact, I was so scared of this moment that it really worried me."

In the event, even though the tears did flow, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was able to find the words to express his feelings to fans, his rivals and his family.

"I was able to remind myself ... how wonderful this is," he said.

"This is not the end-end, you know, life goes on. I'm healthy, I'm happy, everything's great, and this is just a moment in time.

"This is how I was able to at least say everything I have wanted, I believe. I was able to get to all those places. It was wonderful."

That Federer and his great Spanish rival Rafa Nadal lost their doubles match to Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe barely mattered as the night became a celebration of one of the greatest players to have graced the game.

Although he was happy with his farewell address on Friday, Federer said he felt there were a few more words of thanks he needed to dole out to fans in other parts of the world.

"I was just making sure I relayed my passion for the sport to the fans, and let them know that hopefully we'll see each other again on a different type of tennis court somewhere around the world," he said.

"I have no plans whatsoever for where, how, when. All I know is I would love to go and play places I have never played before or go say thank yous for years to come to all the people that have been so supportive of me.

"The hard part about the Laver Cup was that tickets were already sold out. People who maybe would have also loved to be here couldn't make it. Maybe there is another way down the stretch we can party all together."

Others

Roger Federer / Laver Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

9h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

7h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

5h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

1h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

19h | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

23h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh