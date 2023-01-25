Djokovic shares light moment with mother, pays tribute to Federer after win in Australian Open

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 07:15 pm

Related News

Djokovic shares light moment with mother, pays tribute to Federer after win in Australian Open

This will be the first meeting between the two and during the post-match interview Djokovic was asked to shared his experience when he first reached the semifinal of a Grand Slam event. Obliging to the request Djokovic said: “I was fortunate to win the semifinals, but finals I lost to Roger,” following which the arena burst into a huge roar.

Hindustan Times
25 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Djokovic shares light moment with mother, pays tribute to Federer after win in Australian Open

Novak Djokovic produced a commanding show against Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open, defeating the Russian 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to book a semifinal berth, where he will meet Tommy Paul. The victory saw him enter the semifinal of a Grand Slam for the 44th time as he continues to chase his 22nd title in Melbourne.

This will be the first meeting between the two and during the post-match interview Djokovic was asked to shared his experience when he first reached the semifinal of a Grand Slam event. Obliging to the request Djokovic said: "I was fortunate to win the semifinals, but finals I lost to Roger," following which the arena burst into a huge roar.

He then asked the spectators to pay tribute to tennis legend Roger Federer. "Lets give him a huge round of applause to Roger. He deserves it. I had some great battles with Roger over the years that's for sure, tennis misses him for sure," said the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

He also teased Federer with a skiing challenge, which if happens will surely be a blast on social media, considering the reputation the two hold in the tennis circuit.

"I saw him dressing up very sharply for fashion week the other day. I've seen him skiing, I wanna challenge him for a little skiing race in few years time. But he's enjoying life and it's nice to see that."

Djokovic also stunned his mother, who was present at the courtside with an epic gesture. "I would like to say something, today is the birthday of my physiotherapist who is not here. He left for the locker room but I want to say Happy Birthday to him and Happy Birthday to my mother, which was yesterday.

"So my mom is here Love You Mom!"

Soon after Djokovic said this the entire arena started singing Happy Birthday and the Serb also joined the chorus.

In the other semifinal, Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with USA's Karen Khachanov.

Others

Novak Djokovic / Australian Open / Roger Federer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

10h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

1h | Corporate Talks
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Germany sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

30m | TBS World
Private power producers for more fuel oil-based electricity to cut outage

Private power producers for more fuel oil-based electricity to cut outage

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February